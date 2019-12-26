EWZ, RZV: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares MSCI Brazil ETF, which added 13,700,000 units, or a 6.2% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Invesco S&P SmallCap 600— Pure Value ETF, which added 1,200,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of RZV, in morning trading today Whiting Petroleum is up about 2.7%, and Cooper-standard Holdings is lower by about 0.8%.

