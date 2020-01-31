EWY Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (Symbol: EWY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $58.13, changing hands as low as $57.74 per share. iShares MSCI South Korea shares are currently trading down about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EWY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EWY's low point in its 52 week range is $50.72 per share, with $65.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $57.74.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.