EWW Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (Symbol: EWW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $59.73, changing hands as high as $60.66 per share. iShares MSCI Mexico shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EWW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EWW's low point in its 52 week range is $49.19 per share, with $65.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $60.29.

