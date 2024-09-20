EWTX Yields Over 300% Returns, ADMA Records 200% Gains - Did You Strike While The Iron Is Hot?

(RTTNews) - Biotech investing is a high-stakes game that may not suit the faint-hearted due to its inherent volatility. However, this sector can offer astronomical returns when investors time their entries correctly. The following biotech stocks we profiled on our site reached 52-week highs yesterday.
*Last Closing Price refers to the stock's closing price on Sep.19, 2024.
|
Ticker
|
Published Date
|
Published Price
|
Maximum Price Since Publication
|
*Last Closing Price
|
Maximum Gain %
|
Oct.16, 2023
|
$6.71
|
$30.00
|
$29.50
|
347%
|
Aug.14, 2024
|
$8.91
|
$15.23
|
$15.06
|
71%
|
Feb.13, 2024
|
$13.32
|
$21.36
|
$21.35
|
60%
|
Apr.8, 2024
|
$4.47
|
$6.92
|
$6.70
|
55%
|
Sep.4, 2024
|
$3.21
|
$4.45
|
$4.14
|
38%
|
Dec.1, 2023
|
$33.66
|
$55.64
|
$54.55
|
65%
|
Sep.8, 2023
|
$4.51
|
$6.02
|
$5.90
|
33%
|
Apr.30, 2024
|
$60.61
|
$121.06
|
$117.12
|
99%
|
Mar.1, 2023
|
$23.47
|
$70.37
|
$69.64
|
199%
|
Oct.27, 2022
|
$62.71
|
$101.26
|
$100.23
|
61%
|
Feb.15, 2024
|
$5.36
|
$19.92
|
$19.74
|
271%
