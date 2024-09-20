News & Insights

EWTX Yields Over 300% Returns, ADMA Records 200% Gains - Did You Strike While The Iron Is Hot?

September 20, 2024 — 03:15 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Biotech investing is a high-stakes game that may not suit the faint-hearted due to its inherent volatility. However, this sector can offer astronomical returns when investors time their entries correctly. The following biotech stocks we profiled on our site reached 52-week highs yesterday.

*Last Closing Price refers to the stock's closing price on Sep.19, 2024.

Ticker

Published Date

Published Price

Maximum Price Since Publication

*Last Closing Price

Maximum Gain %

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (EWTX)

Oct.16, 2023

$6.71

$30.00

$29.50

347%

Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX)

Aug.14, 2024

$8.91

$15.23

$15.06

71%

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX)

Feb.13, 2024

$13.32

$21.36

$21.35

60%

MannKind Corp. (MNKD)

Apr.8, 2024

$4.47

$6.92

$6.70

55%

Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI)

Sep.4, 2024

$3.21

$4.45

$4.14

38%

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM)

Dec.1, 2023

$33.66

$55.64

$54.55

65%

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON)

Sep.8, 2023

$4.51

$6.02

$5.90

33%

Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX)

Apr.30, 2024

$60.61

$121.06

$117.12

99%

RadNet Inc. (RDNT)

Mar.1, 2023

$23.47

$70.37

$69.64

199%

Merit Medical Systems Inc. (MMSI)

Oct.27, 2022

$62.71

$101.26

$100.23

61%

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA)

Feb.15, 2024

$5.36

$19.92

$19.74

271%

