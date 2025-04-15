$EWTX stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$EWTX stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $12,036,063 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $EWTX:
$EWTX Insider Trading Activity
$EWTX insiders have traded $EWTX stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EWTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ADVISORS LLC ORBIMED has made 2 purchases buying 496,771 shares for an estimated $10,000,000 and 0 sales.
- PETER A. THOMPSON has made 2 purchases buying 496,771 shares for an estimated $10,000,000 and 0 sales.
- ALAN J RUSSELL (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 109,415 shares for an estimated $3,020,250.
- MARC SEMIGRAN (Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 29,709 shares for an estimated $881,915.
- JOANNE M. DONOVAN (CMO) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $690,657
- BEHRAD DERAKHSHAN (Chief Business Officer) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $300,300
- KEVIN KOCH (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,636 shares for an estimated $290,315.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$EWTX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 106 institutional investors add shares of $EWTX stock to their portfolio, and 79 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- TCG CROSSOVER MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 2,112,984 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $56,416,672
- PARADIGM BIOCAPITAL ADVISORS LP added 1,704,757 shares (+61.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $45,517,011
- FRAZIER LIFE SCIENCES MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 1,561,622 shares (-55.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,695,307
- ECOR1 CAPITAL, LLC removed 1,250,385 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,385,279
- VR ADVISER, LLC removed 1,000,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,700,000
- FIRST LIGHT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 780,639 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,843,061
- INTEGRAL HEALTH ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 550,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,685,000
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$EWTX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EWTX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/02/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 12/05/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $EWTX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $EWTX forecast page.
$EWTX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EWTX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $EWTX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $50.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Scotiabank set a target price of $50.0 on 03/07/2025
- Srikripa Devarakonda from Truist Financial set a target price of $50.0 on 12/05/2024
You can track data on $EWTX on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.