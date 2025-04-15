$EWTX stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$EWTX stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $12,036,063 of trading volume.

$EWTX Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $EWTX:

$EWTX insiders have traded $EWTX stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EWTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADVISORS LLC ORBIMED has made 2 purchases buying 496,771 shares for an estimated $10,000,000 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. PETER A. THOMPSON has made 2 purchases buying 496,771 shares for an estimated $10,000,000 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ALAN J RUSSELL (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 109,415 shares for an estimated $3,020,250 .

. MARC SEMIGRAN (Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 29,709 shares for an estimated $881,915 .

. JOANNE M. DONOVAN (CMO) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $690,657

BEHRAD DERAKHSHAN (Chief Business Officer) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $300,300

KEVIN KOCH (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,636 shares for an estimated $290,315.

$EWTX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 106 institutional investors add shares of $EWTX stock to their portfolio, and 79 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$EWTX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EWTX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/02/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 12/05/2024

$EWTX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EWTX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $EWTX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $50.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Scotiabank set a target price of $50.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Srikripa Devarakonda from Truist Financial set a target price of $50.0 on 12/05/2024

