EWT Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (Symbol: EWT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $45.99, changing hands as low as $44.09 per share. iShares MSCI Taiwan shares are currently trading off about 11% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EWT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EWT's low point in its 52 week range is $39.75 per share, with $50.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.15.

