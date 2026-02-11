EW's Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y, Stock Climbs

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation EW reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 58 cents, which fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.89%. The figure decreased 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

One-time adjustments primarily include certain litigation expenses and restructuring expenses. GAAP EPS from continuing operations was 11 cents compared to 58 cents in the year-ago period.

Full-year adjusted EPS was $2.56, reflecting a 5.3% increase from the 2024 figure. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.2%.

Edwards’ Revenues

Sales totaled $1.57 billion, up 13.3% year over year. The metric surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.99%.

Full-year 2025 revenues came to $6.07 billion, up 11.5% year over year and also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.7%.

Following the earnings announcement, EW stock rose 1.3% in the aftermarket trading yesterday.

EW’s Q4 Sales by Segments

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (“TAVR”)

Global sales in the product group amounted to $1.16 billion, up 12% year over year or 10.6% at constant currency (CER). The performance reflected clinicians’ heightened focus on SAPIEN therapy and proactive disease management of patients suffering from severe aortic stenosis.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Edwards Lifesciences Corporation Quote

Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies (“TMTT”)

Sales totaled $155.7 million, up 48.3% from the prior-year figure on a reported basis. This compares with our model’s projection of $134.1 million. The global adoption of PASCAL and EVOQUE contributed to the overall growth.

Surgical Structural Heart

Global Surgical sales from continuing operations came in at $253.6 million, up 3.8% year over year. While growth was impacted by year-end distributor inventory adjustments in one country, the underlying fundamentals continued to remain strong.

Edwards’ Q4 Margin Performance

The gross profit was $1.22 billion, up 12.2% year over year. The gross margin contracted 77 basis points (bps) to 78.2% due to a 17.4% increase in the cost of sales.

SG&A expenses rose 22.6% year over year to $602.9 million. R&D expenditures amounted to $267.7 million, down 1.3% year over year.

The operating income increased 7.7% year over year to $356 million. The operating margin contracted 118 bps to 22.7%.

EW’s Cash Position

The company exited the fourth quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $3.00 billion, consistent with the year-end 2024 levels. Total debt was roughly $600 million, also in line with the 2024 figure.

Edwards’ 2026 Guidance

For 2026, the company has guided sales growth rate between 8% and 10%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $6.61 billion, suggesting a 9.6% increase from the 2025 level.

Adjusted EPS is projected within the $2.90-$3.05 range. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $2.88.

For the first quarter of 2026, EW projects total sales in the band of $1.55-$1.63 billion and adjusted EPS in the 70-76 cent range. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter sales and EPS is pinned at $1.57 billion and 68 cents, respectively.

Our Take

Edwards Lifesciences closed the fourth quarter of 2025 with an earnings miss, while revenues surpassed estimates. Within TAVR, the company saw intentional and urgent treatment of severe aortic stenosis patients, fueled by a large and growing body of evidence on the SAPIEN platform and the increased adoption of SAPIEN 3 Ultra RESILIA. Surgical performance continues to benefit from the ongoing adoption of RESILIA therapies that offer extended durability of Edwards’ therapies, including INSPIRIS, KONECT and MITRIS. Supported by the strong quarterly performance and multiple catalysts, management expressed increased confidence in its 2026 outlook.

Both gross and operating margins contracted in the quarter, which is discouraging.

