EWJ, XSHQ: Big ETF Outflows

Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares MSCI Japan ETF, where 4,950,000 units were destroyed, or a 2.7% decrease week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF, which lost 360,000 of its units, representing a 26.7% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of XSHQ, in morning trading today Exponent is up about 0.7%, and Chart Industries is up by about 0.1%.

