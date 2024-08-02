EWJ Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares MSCI Japan ETF (Symbol: EWJ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $66.50, changing hands as low as $64.39 per share. iShares MSCI Japan shares are currently trading off about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EWJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EWJ's low point in its 52 week range is $57.20 per share, with $72.065 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $64.31.

