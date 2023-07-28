EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF Discloses $196.24K Position in Tokyo Electron (TYO:8035)

Fintel reports that EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,442.86K shares of Tokyo Electron Ltd (TYO:8035) valued at $196.24K.

In their previous filing dated April 25, 2023 they reported 443.65K shares, an increase of 225.22%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.57% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tokyo Electron is 20,272.48. The forecasts range from a low of 13,466.33 to a high of $27,300.00. The average price target represents an increase of 2.57% from its latest reported closing price of 19,765.00.

The projected annual revenue for Tokyo Electron is 1,879,207MM, a decrease of 14.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2,141.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 415 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tokyo Electron. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 8035 is 0.52%, an increase of 3.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 196.15% to 59,923K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 6,349K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,116K shares, representing an increase of 66.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8035 by 18.79% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,862K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,951K shares, representing an increase of 66.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8035 by 1.42% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 5,048K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,816K shares, representing an increase of 64.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8035 by 7.22% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,404K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,128K shares, representing an increase of 66.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8035 by 16.32% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,401K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 796K shares, representing an increase of 66.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8035 by 3.45% over the last quarter.

Tokyo Electron Maintains 1.62% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.62%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.32. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.63%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

