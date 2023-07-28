EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF Discloses $183.15K Position in Daiichi Sankyo (TYO:4568)

Fintel reports that EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5,632.21K shares of Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd (TYO:4568) valued at $183.15K.

In their previous filing dated April 25, 2023 they reported 5,204.91K shares, an increase of 8.21%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.99% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Daiichi Sankyo is 5,488.38. The forecasts range from a low of 4,040.00 to a high of $6,615.00. The average price target represents an increase of 32.99% from its latest reported closing price of 4,127.00.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Daiichi Sankyo is 1,477,010MM, an increase of 15.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 82.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 358 funds or institutions reporting positions in Daiichi Sankyo. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 4.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4568 is 0.55%, a decrease of 1.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.32% to 346,485K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 84,017K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 84,635K shares, representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4568 by 5.98% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 41,350K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,891K shares, representing a decrease of 6.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4568 by 1.02% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,839K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,801K shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4568 by 9.57% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 20,330K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AIVSX - INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA holds 15,080K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,832K shares, representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4568 by 10.15% over the last quarter.

Daiichi Sankyo Maintains 0.82% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.82%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.60. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.26%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.