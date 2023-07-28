EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF Discloses $182.56K Position in Shin-Etsu Chemical (TYO:4063)

Fintel reports that EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5,929.80K shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd (TYO:4063) valued at $182.56K.

In their previous filing dated April 25, 2023 they reported 1,114.00K shares, an increase of 432.30%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.93% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Shin-Etsu Chemical is 5,099.43. The forecasts range from a low of 4,040.00 to a high of $6,300.00. The average price target represents an increase of 10.93% from its latest reported closing price of 4,597.00.

The projected annual revenue for Shin-Etsu Chemical is 2,685,856MM, a decrease of 4.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1,549.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 427 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shin-Etsu Chemical. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 2.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4063 is 0.56%, an increase of 13.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 429.99% to 296,861K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 42,868K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,556K shares, representing an increase of 84.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4063 by 63.18% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,579K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,107K shares, representing an increase of 80.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4063 by 2.93% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 21,674K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,228K shares, representing an increase of 80.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4063 by 25.39% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 16,500K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,000K shares, representing an increase of 81.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4063 by 43.21% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 14,854K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,950K shares, representing an increase of 80.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4063 by 24.04% over the last quarter.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Maintains 2.18% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.18%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.27%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

