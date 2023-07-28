EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF Discloses $152.34K Position in Daikin Industries (TYO:6367)

Fintel reports that EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 802.80K shares of Daikin Industries Ltd (TYO:6367) valued at $152.34K.

In their previous filing dated April 25, 2023 they reported 740.50K shares, an increase of 8.41%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.37% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Daikin Industries is 29,309.70. The forecasts range from a low of 20,200.00 to a high of $37,800.00. The average price target represents an increase of 2.37% from its latest reported closing price of 28,630.00.

The projected annual revenue for Daikin Industries is 4,057,460MM, an increase of 1.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 980.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 360 funds or institutions reporting positions in Daikin Industries. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6367 is 0.52%, an increase of 5.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.19% to 33,642K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,503K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,498K shares, representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6367 by 4.86% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 3,047K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,875K shares, representing an increase of 5.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6367 by 13.49% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,034K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,021K shares, representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6367 by 10.31% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 1,548K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,564K shares, representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6367 by 8.12% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,335K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,328K shares, representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6367 by 2.72% over the last quarter.

Daikin Industries Maintains 0.84% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.84%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.27. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

