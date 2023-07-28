EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF Discloses $144.92K Position in Mitsui (TYO:8031)

Fintel reports that EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4,599.10K shares of Mitsui & Co Ltd (TYO:8031) valued at $144.92K.

In their previous filing dated April 25, 2023 they reported 4,257.40K shares, an increase of 8.03%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.91% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mitsui is 5,615.10. The forecasts range from a low of 4,949.00 to a high of $6,720.00. The average price target represents an increase of 3.91% from its latest reported closing price of 5,404.00.

The projected annual revenue for Mitsui is 12,992,202MM, a decrease of 9.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 563.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 335 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mitsui. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 8031 is 0.37%, a decrease of 5.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.14% to 144,137K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,754K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,936K shares, representing a decrease of 0.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8031 by 5.00% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 14,197K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,547K shares, representing a decrease of 16.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8031 by 13.79% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 12,518K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,048K shares, representing an increase of 27.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8031 by 52.58% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 11,473K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,507K shares, representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8031 by 1.14% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 7,641K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,592K shares, representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8031 by 4.03% over the last quarter.

Mitsui Maintains 2.78% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.78%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.88%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

