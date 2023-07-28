EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF Discloses $141.80K Position in Recruit Holdings (TYO:6098)

Fintel reports that EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4,635.20K shares of Recruit Holdings Co Ltd (TYO:6098) valued at $141.80K.

In their previous filing dated April 25, 2023 they reported 4,282.00K shares, an increase of 8.25%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.26% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Recruit Holdings is 5,214.75. The forecasts range from a low of 2,828.00 to a high of $7,035.00. The average price target represents an increase of 9.26% from its latest reported closing price of 4,773.00.

The projected annual revenue for Recruit Holdings is 3,535,649MM, an increase of 3.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 175.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 407 funds or institutions reporting positions in Recruit Holdings. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6098 is 0.48%, a decrease of 14.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.16% to 230,204K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 41,109K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,796K shares, representing a decrease of 16.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6098 by 29.73% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 20,164K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,866K shares, representing an increase of 6.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6098 by 18.53% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,854K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,200K shares, representing a decrease of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6098 by 14.31% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 10,369K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,515K shares, representing a decrease of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6098 by 19.71% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 7,743K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,674K shares, representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6098 by 14.03% over the last quarter.

Recruit Holdings Maintains 0.48% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.48%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.13. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.23%.

