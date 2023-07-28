EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF Discloses $128.89K Position in ITOCHU (TYO:8001)

Fintel reports that EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3,818.10K shares of ITOCHU Corp (TYO:8001) valued at $128.89K.

In their previous filing dated April 25, 2023 they reported 3,530.50K shares, an increase of 8.15%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.38% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for ITOCHU is 6,180.07. The forecasts range from a low of 5,302.50 to a high of $7,350.00. The average price target represents an increase of 10.38% from its latest reported closing price of 5,599.00.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for ITOCHU is 13,485,433MM, a decrease of 3.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 541.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 421 funds or institutions reporting positions in ITOCHU. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 2.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 8001 is 0.52%, a decrease of 1.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.41% to 140,230K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,691K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 69K shares, representing an increase of 99.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8001 by 21,006.59% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 10,264K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares, representing an increase of 99.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8001 by 20,276.54% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 6,341K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 202K shares, representing an increase of 96.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8001 by 11,739.86% over the last quarter.

FINVX - Fidelity Series International Value Fund holds 5,426K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,759K shares, representing an increase of 12.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8001 by 14.78% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 3,940K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ITOCHU Maintains 2.86% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.86%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.82%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.