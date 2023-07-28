EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF Discloses $120.41K Position in Oriental Land (TYO:4661)

Fintel reports that EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3,215.10K shares of Oriental Land Co Ltd/Japan (TYO:4661) valued at $120.41K.

In their previous filing dated April 25, 2023 they reported 593.90K shares, an increase of 441.35%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.14% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Oriental Land is 5,160.27. The forecasts range from a low of 2,424.00 to a high of $6,405.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.14% from its latest reported closing price of 5,383.00.

The projected annual revenue for Oriental Land is 573,944MM, an increase of 18.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 309.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 252 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oriental Land. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 2.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4661 is 0.25%, an increase of 5.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 363.42% to 64,634K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,379K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,474K shares, representing an increase of 80.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4661 by 6.42% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 7,191K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,428K shares, representing an increase of 80.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4661 by 9.81% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 5,355K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,063K shares, representing an increase of 80.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4661 by 4.50% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,152K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 630K shares, representing an increase of 80.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4661 by 3.72% over the last quarter.

FSKLX - Fidelity SAI International Low Volatility Index Fund holds 2,805K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 588K shares, representing an increase of 79.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4661 by 1.78% over the last quarter.

Oriental Land Maintains 0.17% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.17%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.18. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.02%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

