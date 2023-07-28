EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF Discloses $109.02K Position in Nippon Telegraph & Telephone (TYO:9432)

Fintel reports that EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3,837.20K shares of Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp (TYO:9432) valued at $109.02K.

In their previous filing dated April 25, 2023 they reported 3,550.00K shares, an increase of 8.09%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.41% Upside

As of July 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nippon Telegraph & Telephone is 187.18. The forecasts range from a low of 157.56 to a high of $214.20. The average price target represents an increase of 16.41% from its latest reported closing price of 160.80.

The projected annual revenue for Nippon Telegraph & Telephone is 13,184,144MM, an increase of 0.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 374.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 475 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nippon Telegraph & Telephone. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 3.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9432 is 0.48%, a decrease of 5.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.95% to 222,281K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 21,658K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 854K shares, representing an increase of 96.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9432 by 3.53% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 17,286K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,211K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,173K shares, representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9432 by 2.16% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 13,307K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,748K shares, representing an increase of 26.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9432 by 40.35% over the last quarter.

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 12,819K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,838K shares, representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9432 by 0.96% over the last quarter.

