EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF Discloses $107.86K Position in Murata Manufacturing (TYO:6981)

Fintel reports that EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,845.40K shares of Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd (TYO:6981) valued at $107.86K.

In their previous filing dated April 25, 2023 they reported 1,706.20K shares, an increase of 8.16%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.26% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Murata Manufacturing is 9,287.67. The forecasts range from a low of 6,868.00 to a high of $11,025.00. The average price target represents an increase of 13.26% from its latest reported closing price of 8,200.00.

The projected annual revenue for Murata Manufacturing is 1,850,106MM, an increase of 9.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 442.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 343 funds or institutions reporting positions in Murata Manufacturing. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6981 is 0.45%, an increase of 7.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.54% to 70,446K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,408K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,400K shares, representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6981 by 0.47% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 7,397K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,304K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,272K shares, representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6981 by 15.35% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,089K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,067K shares, representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6981 by 2.31% over the last quarter.

CIVVX - Causeway International Value Fund - Investor Class holds 2,350K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,570K shares, representing an increase of 33.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6981 by 59.20% over the last quarter.

Murata Manufacturing Maintains 1.83% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.83%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.37. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.36%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

