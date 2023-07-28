EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF Discloses $105.36K Position in FANUC (TYO:6954)

Fintel reports that EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3,080.50K shares of FANUC Corp (TYO:6954) valued at $105.36K.

In their previous filing dated April 25, 2023 they reported 569.70K shares, an increase of 440.72%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.41% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for FANUC is 5,478.53. The forecasts range from a low of 4,423.80 to a high of $7,140.00. The average price target represents an increase of 15.41% from its latest reported closing price of 4,747.00.

The projected annual revenue for FANUC is 835,545MM, a decrease of 1.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 868.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 345 funds or institutions reporting positions in FANUC. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6954 is 0.56%, an increase of 2.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 344.31% to 117,570K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 13,602K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,720K shares, representing an increase of 80.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6954 by 5.33% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,695K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,533K shares, representing an increase of 80.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6954 by 4.07% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 7,367K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,464K shares, representing an increase of 80.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6954 by 12.54% over the last quarter.

SGOVX - First Eagle Overseas Fund holds 6,104K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,221K shares, representing an increase of 80.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6954 by 6.97% over the last quarter.

CIVVX - Causeway International Value Fund - Investor Class holds 5,418K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,089K shares, representing an increase of 79.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6954 by 4.18% over the last quarter.

FANUC Maintains 2.26% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.26%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.60. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.92%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

