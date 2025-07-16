EWCZ Stock Skyrockets 54% in 3 Months: Is it Too Late to Buy?

European Wax Center, Inc. EWCZ has delivered a standout performance in the beauty market’s recent rebound. The stock is up 53.7% over the past three months, keeping pace with the Zacks Cosmetics industry’s 54.6% growth. EWCZ has also outperformed broader indices, including the S&P 500’s 19.1% rise and the Consumer Staples sector’s 1% decline, reflecting strong investor interest in beauty and wellness stocks.

EWCZ Price Performance vs. Industry, S&P 500 & Sector



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Performance among major cosmetics and beauty peers, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. EL, Coty Inc. COTY and Helen of Troy Limited HELE has varied over the past three months. The Estee Lauder Companies outpaced European Wax Center with a 58.9% gain, while Coty posted a more modest 4% increase. In sharp contrast, Helen of Troy declined 40.5% during the same period.



Given European Wax Center’s strong performance, some investors may be considering whether now is the right time to buy. To answer that, it’s essential to look beyond the recent stock surge and understand the company’s underlying fundamentals and growth strategies. A closer look reveals the factors fueling EWCZ’s momentum and how the company plans to build on it.

What’s Driving the Rally in European Wax Center?

Positive fundamentals are supporting European Wax Center’s recent rally, with first-quarter fiscal 2025 results showing meaningful progress. The company posted a 10.3% rise in adjusted net income and a 7.2% increase in adjusted EBITDA. Margins improved as well, with the adjusted EBITDA margin rising to 36.5% from 33.7%. This performance has bolstered investor confidence in European Wax Center’s growth strategy.



EWCZ is building a data-rich, digital-first marketing platform aimed at driving guest acquisition. The company introduced new tools in the first quarter to better measure advertising effectiveness, enabling more efficient media spend and lowering the cost per acquisition. Management noted sequential improvement in new guest trends on a two-year basis, supported by refined marketing content and a brand refresh expected to go live for the peak summer waxing season.



The company is also focusing on franchisee profitability and operational support. EWCZ expanded the franchisee support team, introduced new tracking and accountability tools, and increased engagement with the learning management system by 50%. These efforts are designed to improve performance at underperforming centers and enhance network-wide execution.



European Wax Center is taking a more disciplined approach to expansion, focusing on profitable growth and long-term network health. The company is working with franchisees to target underpenetrated trade areas with strong demand for out-of-home hair removal, setting the stage for new center openings in 2026. To support this, EWCZ has enhanced the market planning tools and implemented a rigorous site approval process, aiming to improve new center performance and return to net unit growth by the end of 2026.



European Wax Center continues to generate strong free cash flow from the asset-light franchise model. In the first quarter of fiscal 2025, the company repurchased $1.1 million in shares, bringing cumulative repurchases under the current $50 million authorization to $41.2 million. EWCZ ended the quarter with $58.3 million in cash and a net leverage ratio of 4.3X, providing financial flexibility to support growth initiatives and shareholder returns.

European Wax Center’s Valuation Picture

European Wax Center is currently trading at an attractive valuation relative to both historical averages and the broader industry. The stock’s forward 12-month P/E ratio stands at 8.03, well below the industry average of 27.58 and also under the one-year median of 21.27. Among peers, Helen of Troy trades at a lower multiple of 3.79, while Coty stands at 9.83, and The Estee Lauder Companies trades at a significantly higher 39.73. Notably, EWCZ currently holds a Value Score of A, indicating that it offers solid value relative to the market.

EWCZ P/E Ratio (Forward 12 Months)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

EWCZ Still Looks Attractive at Current Levels

European Wax Center’s recent rally is not just market momentum; this performance reflects tangible progress in profitability, marketing innovation, and franchisee support. The company is focused on disciplined expansion, improved unit economics, and enhanced guest acquisition strategies, all of which are driving real results. With strong cash generation, a healthy balance sheet, and an attractive valuation, European Wax Center remains a compelling pick for investors seeking exposure to the beauty sector with a combination of growth and value appeal.



EWCZ currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

