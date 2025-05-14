$EWCZ stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$EWCZ stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,275,850 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $EWCZ:
$EWCZ Insider Trading Activity
$EWCZ insiders have traded $EWCZ stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EWCZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- NITAL P. SCOTT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,392 shares for an estimated $112,697.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$EWCZ Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 68 institutional investors add shares of $EWCZ stock to their portfolio, and 75 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SOUTHPOINT CAPITAL ADVISORS LP removed 2,000,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,340,000
- CENTERBOOK PARTNERS LP removed 1,003,533 shares (-58.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,963,955
- MIG CAPITAL, LLC removed 816,657 shares (-39.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,225,795
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC removed 751,969 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,015,633
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 667,723 shares (+102.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,453,712
- FMR LLC removed 635,303 shares (-19.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,509,446
- KENT LAKE PR LLC added 528,427 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,524,608
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$EWCZ Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EWCZ recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $EWCZ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $6.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $5.0 on 03/12/2025
- An analyst from Jefferies set a target price of $15.0 on 03/11/2025
- Dana Telsey from Telsey Advisory set a target price of $6.0 on 12/19/2024
You can track data on $EWCZ on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.