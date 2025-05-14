$EWCZ stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$EWCZ stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,275,850 of trading volume.

$EWCZ Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $EWCZ:

$EWCZ insiders have traded $EWCZ stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EWCZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NITAL P. SCOTT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,392 shares for an estimated $112,697.

$EWCZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 68 institutional investors add shares of $EWCZ stock to their portfolio, and 75 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$EWCZ Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EWCZ recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $EWCZ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $6.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $5.0 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 An analyst from Jefferies set a target price of $15.0 on 03/11/2025

on 03/11/2025 Dana Telsey from Telsey Advisory set a target price of $6.0 on 12/19/2024

