EWC Holdings Cuts Stake in European Wax Center, Inc. (EWCZ)

Fintel reports that EWC Holdings has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.37MM shares of European Wax Center, Inc. Class A (EWCZ). This represents 6.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 12, 2022 they reported 8.57MM shares and 13.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 48.98% and a decrease in total ownership of 6.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.95% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for European Wax Center, Inc. is $21.68. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 12.95% from its latest reported closing price of $19.19.

The projected annual revenue for European Wax Center, Inc. is $228MM, an increase of 14.37%. The projected annual EPS is $0.39, an increase of 68.70%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 252 funds or institutions reporting positions in European Wax Center, Inc.. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.70%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:EWCZ is 0.2086%, a decrease of 16.7943%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.65% to 51,956K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

General Atlantic holds 13,110,492 shares representing 28.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,737,555 shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,339,440 shares, representing an increase of 14.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EWCZ by 9.98% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 2,590,400 shares representing 5.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,317,200 shares, representing an increase of 10.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EWCZ by 17.75% over the last quarter.

BSCFX - BARON SMALL CAP FUND holds 2,350,000 shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,000,000 shares, representing an increase of 14.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EWCZ by 30.23% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 1,843,785 shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,494,935 shares, representing an increase of 18.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EWCZ by 36.41% over the last quarter.

European Wax Center Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

European Wax Center, Inc. is a leading personal care franchise brand founded in 2004. They offer expert wax services from certified Wax Specialists, ensuring that every guest who walks through the door leaves feeling confident—in European Wax Center and themselves. European Wax Center provides guests with a first class, professional waxing experience by the most highly trained estheticians in the industry, within the privacy of clean, individual waxing suites. They’re so certain everyone will love the European Wax Center experience, European Wax Center offers a free complimentary wax to each new guest. European Wax Center continues to revolutionize the waxing category with their innovative, signature Comfort Wax™. This proprietary blend is formulated with the highest quality ingredients to leave skin feeling smooth and make waxing an efficient and relatively painless experience. To help enhance and extend waxing services after leaving the center, European Wax Center offers a full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body, and brow categories. European Wax Center is a leading wax specialty personal care brand in the United States, and its network now includes 808 centers nationwide.

