EWC Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares MSCI Canada ETF (Symbol: EWC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $34.40, changing hands as low as $34.15 per share. iShares MSCI Canada shares are currently trading down about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EWC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EWC's low point in its 52 week range is $29.55 per share, with $36.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.16.

