EWBC Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates as NII & Fee Income Increase Y/Y

East West Bancorp, Inc.’s EWBC second-quarter 2026 earnings per share of $2.63 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.61. Moreover, the bottom line increased 17.4% from the prior-year quarter’s level.



The results were primarily aided by an increase in net interest income (NII) and non-interest income alongside lower provisions. Also, loan and deposit balances increased sequentially in the quarter to record levels. However, higher non-interest expenses acted as a spoilsport.



Net income was $363.7 million, up from $310.3 million in the prior-year quarter.

EWBC’s Revenues & Expenses Increase

Quarterly net revenues were $791.1 million, up 12.5% year over year. Moreover, the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $785.9 million.



NII amounted to $684.7 million, which increased 11% year over year. Further, the net interest margin (NIM) expanded eight basis points (bps) to 3.43%. We expected NII and NIM to be $697 million and 3.49%, respectively.



Total non-interest income was $106.5 million, up 23.6% year over year. The rise was driven by an increase in almost all fee income components, except for customer derivative income. In the reported quarter, the company recorded other investment losses against a gain in the year-ago quarter. We estimated non-interest income to be $87.4 million.



Non-interest expenses totaled $290.6 million, up 13.5% from the prior-year quarter’s level. The rise was due to an increase in all cost components except deposit account expense. Our estimate for the same was $284.3 million.



The efficiency ratio was 36.73%, up from 36.41% in the prior-year quarter. A rise in the efficiency ratio indicates a deterioration in profitability.



As of June 30, 2026, net loans held for investment (HFI) were a record $58.1 billion, reflecting a 1.5% rise sequentially. Further, total deposits rose 1.7% from the previous quarter to a record $70.1 billion.

East West Bancorp’s Credit Quality: A Mixed Bag

Annualized quarterly net charge-offs were 0.19% of average loans HFI, up eight bps from the prior-year quarter’s level. Non-performing assets totaled $247 million, up 43.9% from the prior-year quarter.



However, provision for credit losses was $33 million, down from $45 million in the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for the same was $36 million.

EWBC’s Capital & Profitability Ratios Improve

As of June 30, 2026, the common equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio was 15.44%, up from 14.51% as of June 30, 2025. The total risk-based capital ratio was 16.75%, up from 15.82% a year ago.



Return on average assets was 1.75%, up from 1.62% in the prior-year quarter. Return on average tangible equity was 16.88%, up from 16.39%.

East West Bancorp’s Share Repurchase Update

In the reported quarter, East West Bancorp did not repurchase any shares.

Our View on EWBC

East West Bancorp is well-poised for organic growth with robust loan improvement, solid deposit balances and diversified fee income streams. However, a rise in expenses and a weak asset quality amid the tough operating backdrop are likely to hurt the bottom line.

East West Bancorp, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

East West Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | East West Bancorp, Inc. Quote

Currently, EWBC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Banks

Commerce Bancshares Inc.’s CBSH second-quarter 2026 earnings of $1.10 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04. The bottom line reflected a rise of 1% from the prior-year quarter.



CBSH’s results primarily benefited from higher NII and a rise in non-interest income. The sequential rise in loan balances acted as a tailwind. However, higher expenses and provisions hurt CBSH’s results to some extent.



F.N.B. Corporation FNB reported second-quarter 2026 earnings of 42 cents per share, which matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line jumped 16.7% year over year.



FNB’s results primarily benefited from higher NII, a rise in non-interest income and lower provisions. Higher average loans and deposits were other positives. However, higher non-interest expenses hurt the results to some extent.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.