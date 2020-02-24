EWBC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of East West Bancorp, Inc (Symbol: EWBC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $45.28, changing hands as low as $42.90 per share. East West Bancorp, Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EWBC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EWBC's low point in its 52 week range is $37.685 per share, with $56.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.95.

