EWBC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of East West Bancorp, Inc (Symbol: EWBC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $74.08, changing hands as high as $75.25 per share. East West Bancorp, Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EWBC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, EWBC's low point in its 52 week range is $61.65 per share, with $93.5148 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $74.26.
