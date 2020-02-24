EWA Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares MSCI Australia ETF (Symbol: EWA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $22.36, changing hands as low as $21.83 per share. iShares MSCI Australia shares are currently trading down about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EWA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EWA's low point in its 52 week range is $20.86 per share, with $23.54 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.89.

