E.W. Scripps (SSP) Price Target Increased by 35.88% to 6.43

The average one-year price target for E.W. Scripps (NasdaqGS:SSP) has been revised to $6.43 / share. This is an increase of 35.88% from the prior estimate of $4.73 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 77.64% from the latest reported closing price of $3.62 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 157 funds or institutions reporting positions in E.W. Scripps. This is an decrease of 159 owner(s) or 50.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SSP is 0.07%, an increase of 71.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.30% to 54,616K shares. The put/call ratio of SSP is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 4,722K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,851K shares , representing an increase of 18.45%.

Penn Capital Management holds 3,283K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,600K shares , representing a decrease of 9.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSP by 53.42% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 2,442K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,426K shares , representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSP by 61.65% over the last quarter.

Wittenberg Investment Management holds 2,310K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,217K shares , representing an increase of 4.03%.

D. E. Shaw holds 2,240K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,909K shares , representing a decrease of 29.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSP by 18.11% over the last quarter.

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