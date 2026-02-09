E.W. Scripps To Sell Court TV Network To Law&Crime

Markets
(RTTNews) - E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) has reached an agreement to sell its Court TV network to Law&Crime, the true crime and legal content studio created and led by ABC News Chief Legal Analyst Dan Abrams and now owned by media creator holding company Jellysmack.

Scripps relaunched Court TV in May 2019 after acquiring the rights from Turner Broadcasting. Since then, the network has delivered viewers access to some of the most gripping trials of the last several years, including Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard, Alex Murdaugh and the trial of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Law&Crime, acquired by Jellysmack in 2023, is a true-crime network producing premium crime and legal content across major platforms.

Adam Symson, Scripps president and CEO, said the transaction reflects the company's longstanding entrepreneurial DNA.

"This move is consistent with the way Scripps has operated for nearly a century and a half: we identify where consumer behavior is headed, build and grow businesses that meet those evolving interests and make strategic decisions about how we unlock their greatest value - whether in our portfolio or through exits that strengthen our balance sheet and position us for the future," said Symson. "The Court TV brand we've built is a natural complement to Law&Crime's existing library of crime and trial coverage."

Financial details are not being disclosed.

