EW SCRIPPS Earnings Preview: Recent $SSP Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

EW SCRIPPS ($SSP) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $731,280,400 and earnings of $0.99 per share.
EW SCRIPPS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of EW SCRIPPS stock to their portfolio, and 84 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- COVE STREET CAPITAL, LLC removed 1,448,936 shares (-53.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,202,148
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 1,073,322 shares (-63.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,372,041
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 882,079 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,949,394
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 558,818 shares (+112.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,234,987
- BREVAN HOWARD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 547,235 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,209,389
- NORGES BANK removed 542,400 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,198,704
- CASTLEKNIGHT MANAGEMENT LP added 493,073 shares (+752.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,089,691
