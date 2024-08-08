News & Insights

The E.W. Scripps Company Q2 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP), Thursday reported a loss of $13 million or $0.15 a share for the second quarter, compared to $682.4 million or $8.10 a share last year.

The loss decreased in the quarter mainly due to a reduction in restructuring costs and operating expenses, as well as absence of any charges related to goodwill impairment.

Revenue declined to $573.6 million from $582.8 million in the previous year.

