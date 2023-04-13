EW Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (Symbol: EW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $84.25, changing hands as high as $84.50 per share. Edwards Lifesciences Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EW's low point in its 52 week range is $67.13 per share, with $131.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $84.63. The EW DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

