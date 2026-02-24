The eVTOL Company No One Is Talking About (Hint: It's Not Joby Aviation or Archer)

Key Points

Joby Aviation and Archer Aviation are two of the most well-known eVTOL stocks.

Simply because a stock isn't popular doesn't mean it's not a valid investment option.

An investment in a pre-revenue company such as an eVTOL stock requires investors to be comfortable with a higher degree of risk.

In these early days of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) flight, there are the usual suspects. Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) and Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) are two companies at the vanguard of this revolution in air travel.

But they're not alone. Another eVTOL specialist has its sights set on providing this innovative air travel option to customers, and it's a company that investors interested in this burgeoning industry should familiarize themselves with.

This under-the-radar eVTOL company is preparing for takeoff

Founded almost five years ago, Vertical Aerospace (NYSE: EVTL) is a British company navigating toward offering eVTOL flights to air passengers. Like Joby, which is partnering with Delta Air Lines, and Archer, which is partnering with United Airlines, Vertical Aerospace is also working with a major airline from this side of the pond: American Airlines.

In 2021, American Airlines announced plans to order up to 250 Vertical Aerospace aircraft, representing a potential $1 billion purchase, plus an option to order an additional 100 aircraft; in addition, American Airlines announced it expected to invest $25 million in the eVTOL start-up.

And American Airlines isn't the only dance partner. Vertical Aerospace is also partnering with Bristow Group, a company specializing in vertical flight solutions. After inking an initial memorandum of understanding in 2021 that included Bristow's preorder of 25 eVTOL aircraft as well as an option for an additional 25 aircraft, the two companies announced in 2025 that Bristow would help Vertical's pursuit of launching commercial operations by providing it with access to its pilots, maintenance, and other services. Plus, Bristow ordered 50 additional aircraft, with an option for the purchase of another 50.

Lest investors suspect that Vertical Aerospace's partnerships with American Airlines and Bristow Group represent the entirety of its orders, the company currently has about 1,500 preorders for its Valo eVTOL aircraft, valued at about $6 billion. For context, Archer stated in 2024 that it too had an order book of about $6 billion. Joby, on the other hand, hasn't provided clear insight into its order book.

Is now the time to land Vertical Aerospace stock in your portfolio?

Despite its lack of popularity, Vertical Aerospace demands serious attention from those interested in eVTOL stocks. The company foresees launching commercial eVTOL flights in the United Kingdom by the end of 2028, paving the way for it to receive certifications from other regulators (including the Federal Aviation Administration) thereafter. By the end of 2030, the company is targeting an annual production run rate of more than 225 aircraft.

Moreover, management aims to achieve a 20% gross margin by 2030 and expand it to about 40% after scaling operations. With respect to cash flow, management projects the company will generate over $100 million in operating cash flow.

While Vertical Aerospace sees blue skies ahead, it's important to recognize the considerable risks with an investment in the company as it pursues the start of commercial operations, just as there are risks with Archer stock and Joby stock. Potential investors, therefore, must perform their due diligence to determine if an investment is right for them.

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Delta Air Lines. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

