News & Insights

Stocks
EVTC

$EVTC stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

February 27, 2025 — 10:31 am EST

Written by Quiver PriceTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

$EVTC stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $9,618,387 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $EVTC:

$EVTC Insider Trading Activity

$EVTC insiders have traded $EVTC stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EVTC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MIGUEL VIZCARRONDO (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 56,013 shares for an estimated $1,917,871.
  • JOAQUIN A. CASTRILLO-SALGADO (EVP & CFO) sold 48,453 shares for an estimated $1,747,941
  • DIEGO VIGLIANCO (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) sold 18,581 shares for an estimated $641,025
  • PAOLA PEREZ-SURILLO (Executive Vice President) sold 18,253 shares for an estimated $623,113
  • MORGAN M SCHUESSLER (President & CEO) sold 16,325 shares for an estimated $579,839
  • DANIEL BRIGNARDELLO (Executive Vice President) sold 3,842 shares for an estimated $138,312

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$EVTC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 94 institutional investors add shares of $EVTC stock to their portfolio, and 138 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $EVTC on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

EVTC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.