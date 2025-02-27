$EVTC stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$EVTC stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $9,618,387 of trading volume.

$EVTC Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $EVTC:

$EVTC insiders have traded $EVTC stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EVTC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MIGUEL VIZCARRONDO (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 56,013 shares for an estimated $1,917,871 .

. JOAQUIN A. CASTRILLO-SALGADO (EVP & CFO) sold 48,453 shares for an estimated $1,747,941

DIEGO VIGLIANCO (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) sold 18,581 shares for an estimated $641,025

PAOLA PEREZ-SURILLO (Executive Vice President) sold 18,253 shares for an estimated $623,113

MORGAN M SCHUESSLER (President & CEO) sold 16,325 shares for an estimated $579,839

DANIEL BRIGNARDELLO (Executive Vice President) sold 3,842 shares for an estimated $138,312

$EVTC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 94 institutional investors add shares of $EVTC stock to their portfolio, and 138 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

