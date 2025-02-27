$EVTC stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$EVTC stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $9,618,387 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $EVTC:
$EVTC Insider Trading Activity
$EVTC insiders have traded $EVTC stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EVTC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MIGUEL VIZCARRONDO (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 56,013 shares for an estimated $1,917,871.
- JOAQUIN A. CASTRILLO-SALGADO (EVP & CFO) sold 48,453 shares for an estimated $1,747,941
- DIEGO VIGLIANCO (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) sold 18,581 shares for an estimated $641,025
- PAOLA PEREZ-SURILLO (Executive Vice President) sold 18,253 shares for an estimated $623,113
- MORGAN M SCHUESSLER (President & CEO) sold 16,325 shares for an estimated $579,839
- DANIEL BRIGNARDELLO (Executive Vice President) sold 3,842 shares for an estimated $138,312
$EVTC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 94 institutional investors add shares of $EVTC stock to their portfolio, and 138 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 1,404,514 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $47,598,979
- CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD added 504,370 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,415,896
- FMR LLC added 427,859 shares (+4.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,773,971
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 187,300 shares (-40.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,467,469
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 166,997 shares (+41.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,766,406
- GREAT LAKES ADVISORS, LLC removed 159,503 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,405,556
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 147,316 shares (-6.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,086,821
