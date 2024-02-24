EVT (ASX:EVT) Price Target Decreased by 6.31% to 13.48

The average one-year price target for EVT (ASX:EVT) has been revised to 13.48 / share. This is an decrease of 6.31% from the prior estimate of 14.38 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.42 to a high of 16.43 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.87% from the latest reported closing price of 11.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in EVT. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVT is 0.03%, a decrease of 2.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.56% to 7,290K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,520K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,482K shares, representing an increase of 2.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVT by 8.23% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 846K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 881K shares, representing a decrease of 4.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVT by 10.16% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 647K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 663K shares, representing a decrease of 2.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVT by 10.65% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 613K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 431K shares, representing an increase of 29.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVT by 2.78% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 596K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 583K shares, representing an increase of 2.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVT by 9.77% over the last quarter.

