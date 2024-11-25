News & Insights

EVS Broadcast Equipment Launches 10 Million Euro Buyback Program

November 25, 2024 — 01:05 pm EST

EVS Broadcast Equipment (GB:0N9Z) has released an update.

EVS Broadcast Equipment has announced a share buyback program worth up to 10 million euros, reflecting its commitment to enhancing shareholder value and confidence in its growth prospects. This initiative, financed by cash reserves, will occur over the next 24 months, demonstrating the company’s strategic focus on optimizing capital allocation and supporting long-term objectives.

