EVS Broadcast Equipment (EBR:EVS) Price Target Increased by 7.51% to 29.20

The average one-year price target for EVS Broadcast Equipment (EBR:EVS) has been revised to 29.20 / share. This is an increase of 7.51% from the prior estimate of 27.16 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 24.24 to a high of 34.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.28% from the latest reported closing price of 25.55 / share.

EVS Broadcast Equipment Maintains 3.91% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.91%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.36. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in EVS Broadcast Equipment. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVS is 0.01%, a decrease of 35.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.56% to 216K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 69K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 55K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SIDVX - Hartford Schroders International Multi-Cap Value Fund holds 20K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 18K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 9K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

