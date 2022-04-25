EVRG vs. CWEN: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors with an interest in Alternative Energy - Other stocks have likely encountered both Evergy Inc (EVRG) and Clearway Energy (CWEN). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Right now, Evergy Inc is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Clearway Energy has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that EVRG is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

EVRG currently has a forward P/E ratio of 20.21, while CWEN has a forward P/E of 34.11. We also note that EVRG has a PEG ratio of 3.32. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. CWEN currently has a PEG ratio of 5.36.

Another notable valuation metric for EVRG is its P/B ratio of 1.77. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, CWEN has a P/B of 1.94.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to EVRG's Value grade of B and CWEN's Value grade of C.

EVRG has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than CWEN, so it seems like value investors will conclude that EVRG is the superior option right now.

