EVRG Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $65.97, changing hands as low as $64.75 per share. Evergy Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EVRG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EVRG's low point in its 52 week range is $59.46 per share, with $73.125 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $64.74. The EVRG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

