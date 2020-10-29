EVRAZ Q3 Crude Steel Production Down 4.4% QoQ - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - EVRAZ plc (EVR.L) reported Thursday that its third-quarter consolidated crude steel output decreased by 4.4 percent from the preceding second quarter, mainly due to the planned shutdown of blast furnace number 5 and the launch of blast furnace number 6 after the completion of a major overhaul at EVRAZ NTMK.

For the third quarter, total steel product sales declined by 9.5 percent from the previous quarter. Sales of semi-finished products fell by 24.1 percent from the preceding quarter following the increase in sales of finished goods to the Russian market.

Sales of finished products increased by 5.7 percent quarter-over-quarter amid better market conditions in Russia and an improved product mix.

