Markets

EVRAZ Q3 Crude Steel Production Down 4.4% QoQ - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - EVRAZ plc (EVR.L) reported Thursday that its third-quarter consolidated crude steel output decreased by 4.4 percent from the preceding second quarter, mainly due to the planned shutdown of blast furnace number 5 and the launch of blast furnace number 6 after the completion of a major overhaul at EVRAZ NTMK.

For the third quarter, total steel product sales declined by 9.5 percent from the previous quarter. Sales of semi-finished products fell by 24.1 percent from the preceding quarter following the increase in sales of finished goods to the Russian market.

Sales of finished products increased by 5.7 percent quarter-over-quarter amid better market conditions in Russia and an improved product mix.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular