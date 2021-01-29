Markets

EVRAZ Plc 2020 Crude Steel Production Down 1.3% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - EVRAZ plc (EVR.IL) said, in 2020, the company's consolidated crude steel production declined 1.3% year-on-year. Sales volumes of semi-finished products increased 6.1%. Sales of finished products declined by 10.1%. Production of raw coking coal fell 21.0%. External iron ore product sales rose 52.7%. Sales of final vanadium products declined by 2.2%.

Fourth quarter consolidated crude steel output rose by 7.4% from the third quarter of 2020. Total sales of steel products increased by 12.0%. Sales of vanadium products rose 51.4%.

