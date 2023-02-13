EVR Research Cuts Stake in Shotspotter (SSTI)

Fintel reports that EVR Research has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.55MM shares of Shotspotter Inc (SSTI). This represents 4.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated October 17, 2022 they reported 0.62MM shares and 5.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 12.00% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.42% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Shotspotter is $46.31. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 28.42% from its latest reported closing price of $36.06.

The projected annual revenue for Shotspotter is $97MM, an increase of 30.72%. The projected annual EPS is $0.28, a decrease of 18.01%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 203 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shotspotter. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 5.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SSTI is 0.13%, an increase of 25.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.95% to 8,037K shares. The put/call ratio of SSTI is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Federated Hermes holds 1,321K shares representing 10.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FKASX - Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund Shares holds 1,320K shares representing 10.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,263K shares, representing an increase of 4.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSTI by 29.63% over the last quarter.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co holds 962K shares representing 7.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,090K shares, representing a decrease of 13.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSTI by 7.72% over the last quarter.

Nine Ten Capital Management holds 960K shares representing 7.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,020K shares, representing a decrease of 6.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSTI by 25.99% over the last quarter.

Granahan Investment Management holds 604K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 622K shares, representing a decrease of 2.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSTI by 0.78% over the last quarter.

ShotSpotter Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ShotSpotter is a leader in precision policing solutions that enable law enforcement officials to more effectively respond to, investigate and deter crime. The company's products are trusted by more than 100 U.S. cities to help make their communities safer. The platform includes its flagship product, ShotSpotter Respond™, the leading gunshot detection, location, and forensic system, and ShotSpotter Connect™, patrol management software to dynamically direct patrol resources to areas of greatest risk and more effectively deter crime. ShotSpotter Investigate™, available in mid-2021, is an investigative case management solution that help detectives connect the dots and share information more effectively to improve case clearance rates. ShotSpotter also serves the corporate and college security markets and has been designated a Great Place to Work® Company.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.