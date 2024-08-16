EVP At N-able Sells $128K Of Stock

On August 15, a recent SEC filing unveiled that Frank Colletti, EVP at N-able (NYSE:NABL) made an insider sell.

What Happened: According to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday, Colletti sold 10,000 shares of N-able. The total transaction value is $128,600.

During Friday's morning session, N-able shares down by 0.0%, currently priced at $12.74.

Discovering N-able: A Closer Look

N-able Inc is a provider of cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs), enabling them to support digital transformation and growth for small and medium-sized enterprises. With a flexible technology platform and powerful integrations, N-able makes it easy for MSPs to monitor, manage, and protect their end-customer systems, data, and networks. The company's growing portfolio of management, security, automation, and data protection solutions is built for IT services management professionals. Geographically, the majority of revenue is from the United States. it also has a presence in the United Kingdom and all other International regions.

N-able's Financial Performance

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining N-able's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 12.6% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Exploring Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company excels with a remarkable gross margin of 83.96%, indicating superior cost efficiency and profitability compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): N-able's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of 0.05.

Debt Management: N-able's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.51.

Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 70.78 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/S ratio of 5.32, the stock presents an attractive valuation, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for investors interested in sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): N-able's EV/EBITDA ratio at 23.64 suggests potential undervaluation, falling below industry averages.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions, although significant, should be considered within the larger context of market analysis and trends.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

A Deep Dive into Insider Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates grant, award or other acquisition of securities from the company.

