EVP At MarineMax Sells $307K Of Stock

Disclosed on August 22, Kyle Langbehn, EVP at MarineMax (NYSE:HZO), executed a substantial insider sell as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: After conducting a thorough analysis, Langbehn sold 10,000 shares of MarineMax. This information was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The total transaction value is $307,800.

The latest update on Friday morning shows MarineMax shares down by 0.0%, trading at $30.02.

About MarineMax

MarineMax Inc is a United-States-based company that sells new and used recreational boats under premium brands, and related marine products, like engines, parts, and accessories. The company is also engaged in other businesses, including providing services of repair, maintenance, and storage; managing related boat financing, insurance, and others; offering brokerage sales of boats and yachts; and operating a yacht charter business. The reportable segments of the company are Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The Retail Operations segment generates the majority of the company's revenue. The sale of new and used boats accounts for the majority of the company's total revenue. It serves customers across the U.S.

MarineMax: Delving into Financials

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, MarineMax showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.97% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 31.95%, suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): MarineMax's EPS is notably higher than the industry average. The company achieved a positive bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 1.42.

Debt Management: MarineMax's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.28. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: MarineMax's P/E ratio of 14.09 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a P/S ratio of 0.28 below industry standards, the stock shows potential undervaluation, making it an appealing investment option for those focusing on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio lower than industry benchmarks at 9.11, MarineMax presents an attractive value opportunity.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Delving Into the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

A Closer Look at Important Transaction Codes

When dissecting transactions, the focal point for investors is often those occurring in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

