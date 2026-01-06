EVP and COO Sells 23,654 Innodata Shares for $1.4 Million

Key Points

23,654 shares were net sold for a transaction value of ~$1.4 million on Dec. 4, 2025, at around $60.16 per share.

This sale represented 28% of Ashok Mishra's direct holdings, reducing his position to 60,000 shares post-transaction.

The transaction was fully direct, with no indirect entities involved, and stemmed from the exercise and immediate sale of stock options.

With only 6% of his May 2023 holdings remaining, Mishra’s recent activity reflects a substantial winding down of directly held equity as available capacity decreased.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Ashok Mishra, EVP and COO of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD), net sold 23,654 shares via an option exercise and immediate sale on Dec. 4, 2025, with a transaction value of approximately $1.4 million as disclosed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 23,654 Transaction value ~$1.4 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 60,000 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$3.6 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($60.16); post-transaction value based on Dec. 4, 2025 market close price.

Key questions

How significant was this transaction relative to Ashok Mishra’s remaining equity stake?

This disposition reduced Mishra’s direct holdings by 28%, leaving him with 60,000 shares—down to roughly 6% of his position two years prior, signaling advanced depletion of directly held shares.

This disposition reduced Mishra’s direct holdings by 28%, leaving him with 60,000 shares—down to roughly 6% of his position two years prior, signaling advanced depletion of directly held shares. What was the structure of this transaction?

The transaction entailed the exercise of 23,654 stock options, all of which were immediately sold on the open market.

The transaction entailed the exercise of 23,654 stock options, all of which were immediately sold on the open market. Did this trade involve indirect entities or only direct holdings?

All shares traded were held directly, with no trusts or other indirect entities participating; Mishra retains no indirect equity exposure post-transaction.

All shares traded were held directly, with no trusts or other indirect entities participating; Mishra retains no indirect equity exposure post-transaction. What is the remaining potential for additional equity sales?

With only 60,000 directly held shares remaining, future liquidity events are likely to be driven by option exercises rather than further reductions in existing share holdings.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close Dec. 4, 2025) $58.35 Market capitalization $1.85 billion Revenue (TTM) $238.47 million Net income (TTM) $33.64 million

Company snapshot

Provides AI-enabled software platforms, managed data engineering services, and specialized platforms for medical record digitization and marketing communications analytics.

Generates revenue through software platforms, managed services, and data transformation solutions tailored for AI/ML applications and digital transformation initiatives.

Serves clients in banking, insurance, financial services, technology, digital retailing, and information/media sectors globally.

Innodata is a technology company specializing in data engineering and AI-driven solutions, operating at scale with over 6,500 employees across multiple geographies. The company leverages proprietary platforms and domain expertise to support enterprise digital transformation, data curation, and advanced analytics for demanding industries. Its competitive edge lies in its ability to deliver end-to-end data solutions that underpin AI and machine learning initiatives for global clients.

What this transaction means for investors

Mishra has trimmed his Innodata position at a time when the stock has grown exponentially. The stock hovered at just about $5 per share as recently as the spring of 2024. However, from that point, Innodata took off as its low-code software platforms took off in popularity.

Thanks to artificial intelligence (AI), its software can ease data collection and streamline business processes in specific industries.

The ties to the AI industry may have also played a role in the stock’s massive surge. Even though the stock came down from its 52-week high of $93.85 per share that it reached in October, the stock has driven massive returns for its longer-term shareholders.

The report did not include information on why Mishra sold. However, since he still kept 60,000 shares, the sale is less likely to be a bearish signal for Innodata shareholders moving forward.

Mishra also sold at a time when its P/E ratio was around 60. That is not necessarily a high level for a growth-oriented AI stock, though it had risen since the summer, possibly making it a good time to trim one’s position.

Glossary

Option exercise: The act of using stock options to buy shares at a set price, usually before selling them.

Immediate sale: Selling shares right after acquiring them, often following an option exercise.

Net sold: The total number of shares sold after accounting for shares acquired or exercised in the same transaction.

Direct holdings: Shares owned personally by an individual, not through trusts or other entities.

Indirect entities: Organizations such as trusts or funds through which an individual may hold shares, rather than owning them directly.

Form 4: A required SEC filing disclosing insider trades by company officers, directors, or significant shareholders.

Insider trading: The buying or selling of a company’s stock by individuals with access to non-public information.

Liquidity event: An occurrence allowing shareholders to convert equity into cash, such as a sale or public offering.

Weighted average purchase price: The average price paid for shares, adjusted for the number of shares bought at each price.

Option capacity: The remaining number of stock options available for an individual to exercise.

Data engineering: The process of designing and managing systems for collecting, storing, and analyzing large data sets.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 973%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 6, 2026.

Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.