EVP At Amgen Sells $2.59M Of Stock

It was reported on February 14, that Murdo Gordon, EVP at Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) executed a significant insider sell, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday outlined that Gordon executed a sale of 8,771 shares of Amgen with a total value of $2,585,644.

Tracking the Friday's morning session, Amgen shares are trading at $293.93, showing a down of 1.02%.

Unveiling the Story Behind Amgen

Amgen is a leader in biotechnology-based human therapeutics. Flagship drugs include red blood cell boosters Epogen and Aranesp, immune system boosters Neupogen and Neulasta, and Enbrel and Otezla for inflammatory diseases. Amgen introduced its first cancer therapeutic, Vectibix, in 2006 and markets bone-strengthening drug Prolia/Xgeva (approved 2010) and Evenity (2019). The acquisition of Onyx bolstered the firm's therapeutic oncology portfolio with Kyprolis. Recent launches include Repatha (cholesterol-lowering), Aimovig (migraine), Lumakras (lung cancer), and Tezspire (asthma). The 2023 Horizon acquisition brings several rare-disease drugs, including thyroid eye disease drug Tepezza. Amgen also has a growing biosimilar portfolio.

Amgen's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Amgen displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 23.18%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: With a low gross margin of 61.07%, the company exhibits below-average profitability, signaling potential struggles in cost efficiency compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Amgen's EPS is notably higher than the industry average. The company achieved a positive bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 5.27.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 8.02, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 39.28 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Amgen's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/S ratio of 4.81 suggests overvaluation in the eyes of investors, considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): A high EV/EBITDA ratio of 26.76 reflects market recognition of Amgen's value, positioning it as more highly valued compared to industry peers.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Why Insider Transactions Are Key in Investment Decisions

Insider transactions are not the sole determinant of investment choices, but they are a factor worth considering.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

A Closer Look at Important Transaction Codes

Taking a closer look at transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, meticulously cataloged in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A signifies a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Amgen's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.