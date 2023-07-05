Evotec wins orthopoxvirus antibody contract from U.S. government

July 5 (Reuters) - Evotec's EVTG.DE Seattle-based subsidiary has won a $74 million contract with the U.S. Department of Defence to develop monoclonal antibody-based drugs targeting orthopoxviruses, the German biotech firm said on Wednesday.

The contract includes existing antibody development, antibody discovery, and artificial intelligence driven de novo antibody design of therapeutic candidates, Evotec said in a statement.

Shares in Evotec gained 2.6% in Lang & Schwarz pre-market indications following the announcement.

(Reporting by Andrey Sychev, Editing by Rachel More)

((Andrey.Sychev2@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.