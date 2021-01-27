Evotec, Varta shares jump again as Melvin Capital unwinds shorts

MILAN, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Market chatter about Melvin Capital Management being forced to unwind its short positions after some of its investments turned sour further boosted shares in German stocks Evotec and Varta.

A German based trader said the spike was linked to speculation on online forum Reddit about troubles at the hedge fund. Melvin is likely to have lost millions of dollars on its bearish bets on GameStop GME.N after the U.S. videogame retailer jumped seven-fold since mid January.

Shares in Evotec EVTG.DE, a drugmaker in which the U.S. hedge fund holds a short position of 6.2%, rallied 30% in early deals, while battery maker Varta VAR1.DE, in which it has a 4.35% bearish bet, gained 10%.

Short sellers typically bet against stocks of companies that they view as outdated in their business models or otherwise overvalued.

Both Evotec and Varta have already surged sharply on Tuesday on speculation about Melvin, which has agreed to receive a $2.75 billion investment from Citadel and Point72 in a move that is expected to help stabilise the hedge fund.

Shares in Polish videogame firm CD Projekt CDR.WA, another short bet of Melvin, rose 10%.

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Thyagaraju Adinarayan)

