Evotec Unit Just - Evotec Biologics In Collaborative Deal With OncoResponse

(RTTNews) - Evotec SE (EVTCY.PK, EVOTF.PK), a German drug discovery alliance and development partnership company, announced Thursday that its Seattle-based subsidiary Just - Evotec Biologics, Inc. has established a collaborative relationship with OncoResponse, Inc., an immuno-oncology focused biotech company.

Under the agreement, Just - Evotec Biologics will leverage its integrated technology platform, J.DESIGN, to provide OncoResponse with services to accelerate OncoResponse's lead antibody product candidate, OR2805 into the clinic.

OncoResponse's OR2805 is a fully human antibody derived from an elite responder that reverses immunosuppression in the tumour microenvironment and promotes greater cancer killing that will lead to higher response rates and more cures.

The services include cell line development, process development, and Phase I/II cGMP clinical manufacturing of a selected drug candidate for use in human clinical trials.

